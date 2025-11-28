Op Sagar Bandhu: INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri hand over relief material to Sri Lanka amidst cyclone Ditwah

New Delhi [India], November 28 : India on Friday commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu, aimed at providing relief materials and vital HADR support to the Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka, which has been dealing with the natural calamity for the past few days, killing 61 people and leaving 25 missing in the island nation.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the Indian naval ships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri today handed over relief material to authorities in the country in a move which is part of India's immediate response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, who have lost loved ones due to cyclone Ditwah.

In a gesture of solidarity, PM Modi stated that India has dispatched relief materials and vital Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He further noted India's humanitarian help to Sri Lanka is guided by its "Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR".

"We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," the Prime Minister added.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), 61 people have lost their lives, while 25 remain missing as severe weather continues to batter several parts of Sri Lanka, The Daily Mirror Online reported.

According to the DMC, the adverse weather conditions that began on November 16 have affected 43,991 individuals from 12,313 families nationwide.

The agency also reported that four houses have been destroyed and 666 others have sustained partial damage due to the ongoing situation, as reported by The Daily Mirror Online.

In its latest forecast, the Sri Lankan Meteorological Department warned of very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm in parts of the Northern, North-Central, Central, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa and Western Provinces, The Daily Mirror Online reported.

Rainfall above 150 mm is also expected in areas of the Trincomalee, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts.

The department further cautioned that other regions of the island may experience fairly heavy showers above 75 mm.

