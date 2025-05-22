Op Sindoor Outreach: All-party delegation in UAE to expose Pak's support to terrorism

Abu Dhabi, May 22 The second all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early on Thursday morning (Indian time) as part of India's massive global outreach campaign on Operation Sindoor.

This campaign is aimed at exposing Pakistan's role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD's Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. After the UAE, it will visit Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.

"Taking India's strong message against terrorism to the world! A warm welcome to the All-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde to the UAE. Ahmed Mir Khoori, Member of the Federal National Council and Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, received the delegation," the Indian Embassy in UAE said in a post on X.

"UAE is the first country to receive the All-Party delegation in the context of Operation Sindoor, underlining India-UAE's deep bonds of friendship," the embassy further stated.

Before heading to the Middle Eastern nation, Shinde said that it is a great opportunity for the whole team to put forward India's firm stance against terrorism.

"Our purpose is clear and unwavering: to confront state-sponsored terrorism, specifically from Pakistan, on the global stage. We will be highlighting the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor and reinforcing India's undeniable Right to Self-Defence as enshrined in International Law," he said in a post on X.

"This delegation will deliver a strong, unified message to the international community -- reflecting India's resolute stand against terrorism and our deep-seated commitment to fostering global peace and security," Shinde added.

The first delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, also arrived in Tokyo with a clear message -- India's zero tolerance policy toward terrorism.

The delegation includes a diverse array of leaders across party lines, including former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The campaign's primary objective is to present a unified Indian front against terrorism and internationally isolate Pakistan by highlighting its consistent support for terror networks.

The MPs will engage with foreign governments, legislators, media, civil society, Indian diaspora, and international institutions, including the UN.

They will present evidence of Pakistan's backing of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and its continued sheltering of globally designated terrorists.

The initiative represents one of India's strongest and most cohesive foreign outreach efforts in recent years, aimed at building international consensus against state-sponsored terrorism.

