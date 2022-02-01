Open platform for National Digital Health Ecosystem under ABDM

New Delhi, Feb 1 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a new open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem to be rolled out under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The National Digital Health Ecosystem platform will comprehensively consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and shall provide universal access to the health facilities.

Presenting her fourth union budget, Nirmala Sitharaman expressed empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic. She emphasized that the country is in a strong position to withstand challenges due to the accelerated improvement of health infrastructure in the past two years.

Noting that the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages, the Finance Minister also announced a 'National Tele Mental Health Programme' to provide better access to quality mental health counselling and care services.

She acknowledged that the speed and coverage of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly fight the pandemic in her budget speech. "I am confident that with Sabka Prayas we will continue our journey of strong growth," the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman highlighted that the initiatives of the last year's budget have seen significant progress and have been provided with adequate allocations in this Budget as well. The strengthening of health infrastructure, speedy implementation of the vaccination programme, and the nation-wide resilient response to the current wave of the pandemic, are evident for all, she noted.

