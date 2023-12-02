OpenAI delays launch of GPT Store to next year

San Francisco, Dec 2 OpenAI has delayed the launch of its GPT Store to next year, according to an email sent to people who signed up for its GPT Builder.

In the email, OpenAI stated that "unexpected things have been keeping us busy," which has delayed the launch of the GPT Store, reports The Verge.

The company informed in the mail that they are planning to launch the GPT Store early next year, which was expected to take place in December.

"We are now planning to launch the GPT Store early next year. While had expected to release it this month, a few unexpected things have been keeping us busy," OpenAI said in a mail.

In its email, OpenAI stated that while it is still working on the store, users should expect some upgrades to ChatGPT.

Over the past few weeks, OpenAI has been dealing with a number of developments -- the ouster of Sam Altman, the open revolt of hundreds of its employees, the welcoming of a new CEO, and the eventual reinstatement of Altman as its leader.

The most recent development at OpenAI is that Altman has officially returned to OpenAI as CEO after an intense drama last month, with Microsoft getting a non-voting observer seat on the company’s board.

Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, with a 49 per cent stake in the for-profit entity that the nonprofit board controls,

The GPT store will be a marketplace where users of OpenAI's GPT builders can sell and share the GPTs they've created.

