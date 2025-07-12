Operation Baam marks major expansion of Baloch armed resistance, says activist

London [UK], July 12 : Following the extensive "Operation Baam" conducted by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch political activist Mir Baloch has described the coordinated strikes as a "strategic leap" for the Baloch nationalist cause.

He praised the growing collaboration between the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Guard (BRG), collectively referring to them as the "Baloch National Army."

"Whether it's the BLF, BLA, or BRG, I call them one army, our national army," Mir Baloch stated. "They are no longer separate entities. They are united by purpose, sacrifice, and shared blood."

Launched on Tuesday night, Operation Baam, meaning "Dawn", involved a series of coordinated assaults across the provinces of Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan. According to the BLF, this marks the beginning of a new phase in the armed resistance, aimed at systematically weakening the Pakistani military infrastructure in Balochistan.

Mir Baloch described this as the widest geographical expansion of BLF operations in recent years:

"We once believed the BLF operated primarily in Makran, in places like Turbat, Panjgur, and Gwadar, but now they've expanded into Jalawan, Sarawan, Rakshan, Bela, and even Khost. This movement now stretches from the coastline to the mountains, extending even beyond Kalat into the traditional eastern regions."

He claimed the strategic sophistication of the movement has also evolved. Of the 84 coordinated attacks, he asserted that 30 targeted Pakistani security institutions, allegedly resulting in the deaths of around 50 soldiers and nine intelligence officers.

"They're not just attacking the military," he said. "They are targeting collaborators, those who plunder Balochistan's resources and transfer them to Punjab. That is how you dismantle an occupation from within."

Mir Baloch also accused Pakistani authorities of misleading the public about the situation:

"Soldiers are deserting their posts every day. They can't handle the terrain and are terrified to operate in Balochistan. One soldier fled and died of dehydration in the desert. Two more are still missing."

He dismissed the Pakistani military's public narrative of success as "Punjabi Army propaganda."

"They were defeated in 1965, surrendered in 1971, and today, they fear their shadows in Balochistan," Mir Baloch said.

"This is not a courageous army; it is an institution built for profit, not patriotism."

He was particularly scathing in his remarks about the military, frequently referring to it as the "Punjabi Army."

"This is not a brave army. It's cowardly and motivated by money. The officer corps is dominated by those trained in Punjab, in places like Jhelum, Sialkot, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. They don't join to fight for the nation. They join for perks, land plots worth crores."

He criticised the culture within the army where generals "hide in bunkers while soldiers are sent to die."

Highlighting the prolonged detention of Mahrang Baloch, he said:

"The day she walks free from Jhelum, the entire Baloch nation will rise. This cowardly army fears Baloch women more than war. They don't fight for their country, they fight for dollars."

Dismissing Islamabad's allegations of foreign support, Mir Baloch said:

"I wish we had help. They accuse India anyway, so I say this to India: if you're going to be blamed regardless, at least help us. Give us the weapons your enemies surrendered in 1971. We don't need drones or jets, just give us those, and ten bullets, and we'll do the rest."

He expressed frustration with international organisations, particularly the United Nations, for remaining silent:

"They won't act because they rely on Pakistan, whether to counter China, keep an eye on Iran, or manage Islamic terrorism. As long as they have strategic interests in Pakistan, they will look the other way."

He also responded sharply to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's claim that "ten generations of Baloch cannot liberate Balochistan":

"He made that statement to boost morale in Punjab. But he knows the truth. We are not just one generation. If we die, others will take our place. Our daughters and sons are already on the front lines."

As the Baloch National Army becomes increasingly united and assertive, Mir Baloch believes Pakistan's decades-old illusion of control is crumbling, exposing an occupying force incapable of silencing a people determined to reclaim their land and dignity.

