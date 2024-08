Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' provides humanitarian aid to displaced families in Gaza Strip

Dubai [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): As part of "Chivalrous Knight 3" Operation, 70 tonnes of relief aid and tents have been distributed to hundreds of families in the Gaza Strip.

The intensive relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the UAE aim to support the affected families in Gaza, who are struggling to provide food and essentials for their children amid rising prices and difficult financial conditions.

Teams from Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3" have set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing situation and continuous displacement across the Gaza Strip, offering temporary refuge under harsh conditions.

Additionally, the teams have provided food parcels to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps to alleviate their daily suffering, supplying urgent food and basic necessities amid food shortages and high market prices.

Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3" continuously distributes tens of tonnes of food aid and shelter supplies to displaced and affected families due to the current circumstances, providing essential food and urgent necessities to those in need. (ANI/WAM)

