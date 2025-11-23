'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' reinforces UAE support for Gaza with 249th convoy, loaded with 195 tonnes of relief materials

Al Arish [Egypt], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The 249th convoy of UAE humanitarian aid arrived in the Gaza Strip, as part of the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' to support Palestinian brothers. The convoy carried more than 195 tonnes of shelter materials and supplies.

The convoy comes as an extension of the UAE's steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of Gaza's residents and reaffirms its unwavering humanitarian dedication in the most challenging circumstances.

The convoy includes 2,250 shelter tents, transported on 15 trucks, as an urgent response to the harsh conditions faced by the people of Gaza amid recent cold waves and rainfall, which have increased the need for shelter and protection supplies.

The UAE humanitarian aid team for Gaza in Al Arish prepared the convoy at the logistics centre, where the team receives, stores, and organises aid shipments to ensure their continuous and orderly delivery to the Gaza Strip.

Fahad Saleh Al Harthi, head of the UAE humanitarian aid team for Gaza in Al Arish, confirmed that 249th convoy is part of the ongoing support delivered by the UAE under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative. He noted that the regular delivery of aid aims to meet the growing humanitarian needs in the sector, especially given the recent weather conditions that have worsened the situation of local families.

He explained that the teams at the logistics centre in Al Arish continue their work around the clock to ensure the smooth flow of aid through an integrated system that includes reception, storage, preparation, and shipment management. He pointed out that maintaining the regularity of the convoys is a top priority to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian support to the people of Gaza at a time when they need every form of assistance.

This convoy is part of the ongoing efforts of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launched by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through both land and sea bridges. Since the beginning of the crisis, the operation has provided more than 20,000 shelter tents for affected families, in addition to continuous convoys of food, medical, and various relief supplies, reflecting the UAE's enduring humanitarian approach in supporting those in need. (ANI/WAM)

