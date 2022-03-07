Operation Ganga: Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri returned from Hungary on Monday along with the last batch of 6711 stranded Indian students from Budapest after overseeing the 'Operation Ganga' launched by the government to bring back people from war-torn Ukraine.

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister expressed happiness, saying youngsters of the country can now reach their respective home places and be united with their parents and families.

"Delighted to reach Delhi with the last batch of our 6711 students from Budapest. There is joy, enthusiasm & relief as youngsters reach home & will soon be with their parents & families. Deeply privileged to be of help," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Over the past week, more than 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said, "Despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available."

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

( With inputs from ANI )

