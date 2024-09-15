Operation Sadbhav dispatches aid to Yagi-affected Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos

New Delhi [India], September 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that as a part of Operation Sadbhav, the government has dispatched humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Loading and coordination was carried out by C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

These aircraft, known for their large cargo capacity and long-range capabilities, are typically used to transport relief materials, essential supplies, and personnel to disaster-affected areas.

Typhoon Yagi, recognised as Asia's most powerful storm of the year, has caused destruction across southern China and Southeast Asia over the past week, causing multiple deaths.

The storm has been characterised by its intense rainfall and formidable winds, leading to substantial loss of life and extensive damage, CNN reported.

The typhoon first made landfall in the Philippines, where it claimed the lives of over a dozen people. After striking the Philippines, Yagi continued its westward journey, impacting southern China before affecting parts of Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

Almost a week after it initially hit, many regions in northern Vietnam and northern Thailand are still underwater. The relentless flooding has caused widespread disruption, and communities are facing severe challenges as they attempt to cope with the aftermath.

