Operation Sagar Bandhu: First responder India strengthens relief and rescue support to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Dec 1 India on Monday further strengthened its support as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' for the search and rescue efforts currently underway in Sri Lanka to bring relief to families affected by severe flooding and landslides in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

While the MI 17 helicopters continued rescue operations bringing stranded persons from inaccessible areas and delivering urgent relief to communities cut off in the wake of the deadly cyclone that hit the island nation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sukanya also reached Trincomalee with relief materials, further bolstering relief efforts.

Indian Air Force (IAF) 1875 helicopter safely evacuated 57 stranded persons, including 10 children from Irunguwatta to Matale and also delivered 2.5 tonnes of rations at Keagalle on Monday.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, more critical relief material is also being delivered at Trincomalee later in the day.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, INS Sukanya delivered another 12 tonnes of essential relief material to Trincomalee, supporting ongoing rescue and relief efforts. The relief material was handed over to the Lankan authorities for immediate distribution.

Meanwhile, Indian rescue teams are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka air force, navy, army, police, and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities. Evacuations, supply delivery, and emergency support efforts are underway across the island.

An IAF C-130J aircraft carrying more than four tonnes of BHISHM Modular Trauma Cubes had arrived in Sri Lanka late Sunday.

"Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's C-130J aircraft, which arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday, carried more than 4 tonnes of BHISHM Modular Trauma Cubes -- compact, durable mobile medical units equipped with diagnostic tools and surgical kits, designed for rapid deployment in disaster zones," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X on Monday.

Additionally, Mi-17 helicopters of the IAF evacuated 34 citizens, including children, from Kotmale to Colombo and also distributed medical aid and food supplies.

The death toll from the ongoing adverse weather conditions has risen to 355 while 366 people remain missing, local media reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC stated that 1,118,323 people from 309,607 families have been impacted as heavy rains, floods, and landslides continue to affect several parts of Sri Lanka.

Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas.

The President's Media Division said Sri Lanka's telecommunications operators have agreed to prioritise emergency calls to ease network congestion and strengthen the response system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor