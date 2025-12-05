Operation Sagar Bandhu: India provides assistance to restore road connectivity in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 5 : India continues its humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka through coordinated rescue, medical, and relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, due to which more than 400 people were killed in the island nation.

To restore road accessibility, another Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster on Thursday landed in Colombo with Bailey bridge units. A team of 25 personnel, including engineers and medical experts, also arrived on this flight, External Affairs Minister Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

#OperationSagarBandhu update. Another @IAF_MCC C-17 Globemaster has landed in Colombo with Bailey bridge units to restore road accessibility. A team of 25 personnel, including engineers and medical experts also arrived in this flight. pic.twitter.com/8piLwJCFTQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 4, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

This is the second Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster that landed in Colombo with Bailey Bridge units.

Meanwhile, the Indian field engineers who arrived Wednesday night have started the work to restore vital road connectivity along key routes damaged in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Indian field engineers who arrived last night with Bailey Bridge units have reached the site for reconnaissance. They are now working to restore vital road connectivity along key routes damaged in the wake of #CycloneDitwah, helping reopen access for communities in need." Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

#OperationSagarBandhu Indian field engineers who arrived last night with Bailey Bridge units have reached the site for reconnaissance. They are now working to restore vital road connectivity along key routes damaged in the wake of #CycloneDitwah, helping reopen access for… pic.twitter.com/v9iIaI7mky — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 4, 2025

Additionally, the Indian Air Force's helicopters continued rescue operations near Kotmale, providing timely assistance to those in need.

#OperationSagarBandhu continues from the skies 🚁@IAF_MCC helicopters continue rescue operations near Kotmale, reaching those in need with timely assistance.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @airforcelk @IAF_MCC @SpokespersonMoD @LkDefence pic.twitter.com/46kK7uZsaL— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 4, 2025

}}}}

Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall in Sri Lanka on November 28, has unleashed severe flooding, heavy rainfall and landslides across Lanka, resulting in widespread destruction in several districts. In a swift response to the crisis, India has initiated Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver urgent relief, including food supplies, medical assistance, rescue support and other essential items to affected areas.

Earlier, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne, said more than 400 people had lost their lives due to the cyclone and that relief and rescue operations were still underway.

"We are grateful to India, for being the first responder, as India has always been," she said, noting that India had assisted Sri Lanka during the tsunami, the economic crisis and now the cyclone.

The scale and speed of India's ongoing support reflect its commitment to assisting neighbouring nations in times of crisis, consistent with its Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR outlook.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor