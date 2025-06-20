Operation Sindhu underway: India to evacuate nationals from Israel

New Delhi [India], June 20 : In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the MEA, their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered. In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy also reiterates its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command: (https://www.oref.org.il/eng).

"Indian government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely," the MEA said, adding that the embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.

Press Release: Operation Sindhu - Evacuation of Indian nationals from Israel 🔗 https://t.co/ie3598bOq7 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian government evacuated 110 Indian students from Iran through Armenia under Operation Sindhu.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025. India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of her nationals abroad."

Operation Sindhu begins 🇮🇳. India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a… pic.twitter.com/8WJom7wh5f — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Israel Health Ministry on Thursday said that 271 people arrived at hospitals after the Iranian ballistic missile attack this morning four in serious condition, 16 in moderate condition, 220 in good condition, 24 suffering from acute anxiety, and seven undergoing medical evaluation whose condition has not yet been determined, The Times of Israel reported.

