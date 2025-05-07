Operation Sindoor: Indian Embassy in Israel emphasises 'zero tolerance' on terrorism

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 : Following Operation Sindoor, precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in Israel underscored "zero tolerance on terrorism."

The embassy highlighted the heavy toll terror attacks have taken on Indian civilians and security personnel, reiterating that both nations stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "India stands for zero tolerance on terrorism. We have lost more than 350 innocent Indian civilians in cross-border terrorist attacks in the past decade. Over 600 security personnel have laid down their lives. India and Israel stand together in the fight against terrorism."

The embassy posted a video on X, accompanied by the message, "While the world embraced a new millennium, India continued to be subjected to cross-border terrorism. More than 350 Indian civilians have succumbed to cross-border terrorism in the past decade, and 800 have been injured in these dastardly acts of violence. Over 600 security personnel have laid down their lives, and more than 1,400 have been injured while protecting the nation from this scourge of cross-border terrorism."

The video showcased a series of terrorist attacks in India in the past two decades. Among those highlighted are the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, which left nine dead and 18 injured; the Akshardham Temple attack, where 31 people were killed and 80 injured; the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in 164 fatalities and over 300 injuries; the 2016 Uri attack, in which 20 soldiers were killed and 21 injured; the 2019 Pulwama attack that claimed 40 lives and injured five; and the recent Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed and 17 others wounded.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched strikes at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

