Operation Sindoor: Jaish-e-Mohammed Founder Masood Azhar's 10 Family Members Killed in Indian Strikes

In a decisive counter-terror operation, the Indian Army has launched Operation Sindoor, delivering a crippling blow to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The targeted missile strikes reportedly destroyed JeM’s key headquarters and madrasa in Bahawalpur, killing 14 members of Masood Azhar’s family, including his nephew Huzaifa, the son of wanted terrorist Rauf Asghar. Rauf Asghar himself is said to be critically injured in the attack.Also among the dead is the wife of Rauf Asghar’s brother, marking one of the most direct hits on the leadership circle of JeM in recent years. The Indian strike was reportedly carried out in retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including civilians and security personnel.

Who is Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar is the founder and chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, one of the most dangerous terror organizations operating against India. He came into the spotlight in 1999, when he was released from an Indian prison in exchange for hostages during the IC-814 Indian Airlines hijacking. Since then, he has masterminded several high-profile terror attacks on Indian soil.

Under Azhar’s command, JeM orchestrated:

The 2000 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

The 2001 Indian Parliament attack

The 2016 Pathankot airbase attack

The 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, which killed 40 CRPF personnel

In 2019, Masood Azhar was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council. Despite global sanctions, he continued to operate freely within Pakistan, recruiting fighters, training terrorists, and planning attacks through a growing network of radical madrasas.

The destruction of JeM’s core facilities and the killing of Azhar’s close kin signal a shift in India’s counter-terror strategy — moving from defensive response to proactive elimination of terror leadership. By striking deep into Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, India has demonstrated its resolve to target the roots of terrorism, not just its manifestations. Sources suggest that the Indian Army used precision missile systems to ensure minimal collateral damage while maximizing strategic impact.

Operation Sindoor is being hailed as one of India’s most significant covert military actions since the Balakot air strikes in 2019. It sends a powerful message: terror attacks on Indian soil will be met with direct and uncompromising retaliation. As Pakistan faces global scrutiny for sheltering UN-designated terrorists, this strike places additional pressure on Islamabad to dismantle the terror safe havens within its borders.