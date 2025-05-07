Operation Sindoor: Monitoring India-Pakistan Situation, Hope This Ends Quickly, Says US

Hours after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting Pakistan’s terror infrastructure two weeks after Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely and hopes this “ends quickly”.

Indian armed forces on early Wednesday, May 7, carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 6, 2025

