Operation Sindoor Outreach: Second all-Party delegation departs for UAE

New Delhi, May 22 India has launched its global campaign ‘Operation Sindoor Outreach', sending out its first two groups of high-level, multi-party delegations to Japan and the United Arab Emirates as part of a five-nation tour, which seeks to build international consensus against terrorism and isolate Pakistan and the terror-backed groups emanating from its soil that perpetrate and aid terrorism.

The second delegation, which left the national capital on Wednesday is led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

The delegation led by Shinde will visit the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone. It includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD's Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Shinde said it is a great opportunity for whole team to put forward the India's message.

"United in the fight against terrorism. The 2nd group of All Party Delegation headed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde has left New Delhi. The delegation will be visiting the United Arab Emirates, Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia to carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism and apprise about #OperationSindoor," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said late Wednesday evening in a post on X.

The first delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, left from New Delhi with a clear message: India's zero tolerance policy toward terrorism.

The delegation includes a diverse array of leaders across party lines such as former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, CPI-M MP John Brittas, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

They are scheduled to visit Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with their first stop in Tokyo on May 23.

The group will travel to Seoul on May 24, Singapore on May 27, Jakarta on May 28, and Kuala Lumpur on May 31.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism! The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on #OperationSindoor. The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan & Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms," MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said.

As many as seven such delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, former Ministers, and diplomats, will be dispatched to 33 countries between May 21 and June 5.

This initiative, steered by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is India's first-of-its-kind unified political front to counter international terror narratives.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri personally briefed the delegations, emphasising India's evolving stance.

"India has faced four decades of cross-border terrorism. Our response today reflects a new normal—there is no space for ambiguity or appeasement," he said.

Misri dismissed Pakistan's recent proposal for a joint investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it "absurd".

"Asking Pakistan to co-investigate terror attacks on Indian soil is like asking the thief to investigate his own crimes," he noted.

Each team carries classified intelligence dossiers, including evidence from the recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC).

These MPs and diplomats will meet with foreign governments, lawmakers, think-tanks, media, civil society groups, the Indian diaspora, and international institutions, including the United Nations. Their goal is to present documented proof of Pakistan's military and intelligence involvement in fostering terrorism through groups like Lashkar-e--Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

From Tokyo to Washington, the outreach sends a strong signal: "Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere."

India, through Operation Sindoor, is not only defending its borders but is also shaping the global conversation, safe havens for terrorists must end, and their enablers must be held accountable.

