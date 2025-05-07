Operation Sindoor: Qatar urges India, Pakistan to "exercise maximum restraint"

Doha [Qatar], May 7 : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar issued a statement on Wednesday where it expressed "deep concern" on the escalation between India and Pakistan and gave a call for resolving via diplomatic means.

The comments come in the wake of Operation Sindoor where on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details of the targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The State of Qatar is following with deep concern the continued escalation between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Qatar urges both countries to exercise maximum restraint, give priority to the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighborliness, and resolve the crisis through diplomatic means."

It gave a call for the two countries to keep communication channels open for defusing tensions and addressing unresolved issues via "constructive dialogue, ultimately leading to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions".

Qatar offered "full support" for efforts aimed at peace, security and stability in the region.

Its statement said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the urgent need to keep communication channels open between India and Pakistan to defuse tensions and address unresolved issues between them through constructive dialogue, ultimately leading to comprehensive, consensual, and sustainable solutions. It also reiterates the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security, peace, and stability in the region."

The statement was shared in a post on X.

https://x.com/MofaQatar_EN/status/1920017617886314925

On Wednesday, during a press conference in New Delhi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives".

The Foreign Secretary said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor