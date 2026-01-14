"Opportunity that benefits both our economies," German Chancellor lauds people-to-people ties with India

Berlin [Germany], January 14 : Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz lauded the cooperation between Germany and India in the form of people-to-people ties.

Merz said that around 250,000 people in India are learning German.

He said, "Around 250,000 people in India are learning German. There is no place in the world where Germany issues more visas than here in Bangalore. Language, work, and exchange connect people an opportunity that benefits both our economies and serves the interests of our countries."

Around 250,000 people in India are learning German. There is no place in the world where Germany issues more visas than here in Bangalore. Language, work, and exchange connect people — an opportunity that benefits both our economies and serves the interests of our countries. pic.twitter.com/546iHmgW0m — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) January 13, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Germany is facing a severe shortage of workers, especially in blue collar occupations. India places a high priority on facilitating movement of students, apprentices and workers aiming to take up employment in Germany, collaboration to provide dual vocational training to Indian students as per German standards with the aim of accelerating mobility of skilled workers, and taking other measures to promote fair migration for employment purposes, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Bilateral cooperation in this area has been expanding at several fronts- between Central Governments, agencies of Central/State governments and among private enablers, as per the MEA.

Meanwhile, Merz concluded his two-day official visit to India on Tuesday, following a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening India-Germany ties.

According to a press release from the Gujarat CMO, Chancellor Merz participated in several cultural and strategic programmes alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat and attended the India-German CEO Forum, which focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and innovation.

Following his engagements, Chancellor Merz departed from Ahmedabad Airport for Germany, where he received a warm farewell from Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other senior dignitaries.

Several top officials were present at the airport, including Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department Anju Sharma, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik, Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi, District Collector Sujeet Kumar, and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the release stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor