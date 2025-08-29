Opportunity to deepen existing partnerships: PM Modi upon arrival in Japan

Tokyo, Aug 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, marking the start of his two-day official visit to Japan to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. He remarked that the visit would provide an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.

Sharing an update on social media platform X, PM Modi posted, “Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.”

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by ONO Keiichi, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Sibi George, India’s Ambassador to Japan, and other senior officials.

PM Modi also received a warm and vibrant welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers, showcasing the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

During his August 29–30 visit, PM Modi will hold his first formal bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on key sectors including defence and security, trade and investment, digital technology, climate action, and innovation.

This is PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan as Prime Minister, reaffirming the importance India places on its partnership with Tokyo. In addition to the summit, PM Modi will meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders to explore deeper economic collaboration and attract investment in emerging sectors.

The leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global developments, particularly those impacting the Indo-Pacific, as well as sustainable development and global peace initiatives.

PM Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. He and PM Ishiba last interacted in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, and at the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane in 2024.

After concluding his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will depart for China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

