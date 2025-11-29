Opportunity to review spectrum of strategic partnership: Russian MFA ahead of Putin's India visit

Moscow [Russia], November 29 : The Russian MFA (Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation) has said that Vladimir Putin's visit to India from December 4 to 5 offers an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of the strategic partnership of the two nations, ranging from politics to science to humanitarian cooperation.

"On December 4-5, President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Russian MFA said.

"This visit carries significant importance, offering an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of the Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership - from politics, trade and the economy to science, technology, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation," it added.

Current international and regional issues will also feature prominently in the talks with the Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Modi.

President Putin will also meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

"Following the talks, the sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements," the Russian MFA said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 next month at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The President of India will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Kremlin has described Putin's upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. Russian state news agency TASS cited a Kremlin statement, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues."

"These issues will be at the heart of negotiations with the Indian delegation led by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the Kremlin said as per TASS.

Building on this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs had yesterday said that preparations for the annual summit are already underway, with Putin's December arrival aligning with the state visit outlined by the MEA.MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries during the weekly briefing, said the dates will be announced soon and noted that both nations are working to further strengthen bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin in Moscow last week ahead of the annual summit. Jaishankar had also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings during the meeting.

Following the discussions, Jaishankar wrote on 'X': "Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties."

Earlier this month, the Kremlin also said Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, according to state news agency TASS.

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, establishing the framework for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, the relationship was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

