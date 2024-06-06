Opposition leader highlights misconducts of current PoJK administration

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], June 6 : Former Chairman of the Prime Minister's Inspection and Import Commission of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Zahid Amin Kashif, recently raised his voice against the alleged wrongdoings of the current administration in PoJK.

In his statement, Kashif accused the administration of shutting down all major projects that were already approved or were ongoing in PoJK.

In his statement, Kashif mentioned "In the entire last financial year not even one profitable Mega Project has been brought to the PoJK. They were not even able to grab one mega project of merely two crore leave aside any project worth more than that. Not only this, they have also shut down all the major projects that were already approved or were ongoing in PoJK."

He noted that pre-approved RCC bridge called the Chela Bridge is not yet reconstructed even after being in an extremely dangerous condition.

He said, "The pre-approved reconstruction project of three locations in the capital city of Muzaffrabad is almost close. As just one location in the city is being worked upon and the rest of the locations remain the same. Another pre-approved RCC bridge called the Chela Bridge is not yet reconstructed even after being in an extremely dangerous condition. And we have been hearing that the land that was allotted previously for the same has been given to someone under corrupt actions."

Criticising the sheer ignorance of the current PoJK administration over its duties, Zahid Amin Kashif said, "The Annual Development Plan, which is generally prepared until June is almost in its final phase, but several office holders are out of the country who have serious roles in the formation of that plan. In this crucial time, they are supposed to be here."

