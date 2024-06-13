Opposition leader in Pakistani Parliament applauds Indian electoral process

Islamabad [Pakistan] June 13 : In the Pakistani Parliament, opposition leader Shibli Faraz praised the Indian electoral process, highlighting India's successful conduct of its lengthy elections, including the use of EVMs, announcement of results, and smooth transfer of power without any allegations of fraud.

"I don't want to quote the example of our enemy country. Recently elections have concluded there, More than 800 million people voted there in lakhs of polling stations. Did anyone say the polls were rigged?" said Shibli.

Shibli Faraz is a prominent member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He has held various positions within the party and has been active in Pakistani politics for quite some time. Shibli has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015.

Shibli Faraz praised India's electoral process in the Pakistani Parliament to highlight a positive example of smooth and transparent elections. India has a long-standing tradition of democracy and a robust institutional framework, including an independent judiciary and a free press. Political parties and candidates adhere to electoral laws, and there is a strong culture of respecting electoral outcomes.

On the other hand, Pakistan's political landscape has been marked by periods of military rule and political instability, which have affected the functioning of democratic institutions.

Several elections in Pakistan have been marred by allegations of fraud, rigging, and manipulation, leading to disputes and protests.

Civil society and the media face restrictions such as censorship and threats, hindering their ability to monitor elections effectively. Moreover, the enforcement of election-related laws is often inadequate.

