Opposition leader in PoGB raises concerns over non-transparent budget

Gilgit City [PoGB], June 19 : Former Chief Minister of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) Hafizur Rehman on Tuesday expressed concern over the lack of transparency in the current administration's management of expenses following the budget allocation for the year 2024-2025, as reported by a local news outlet from PoGB.

During the press conference, Rehman stated, "There is no clarification on how the administration intends to spend the budget of PKR 68 billion. No new departments are being formed, and there are no major plans for infrastructural development. How then does the government plan to utilise this substantial budget?"

"The administration has not provided answers regarding the allocation of this budget. Will it be used for fuel for VIPs, salaries for newly created administrative and special positions, or for unfulfilled promises of improved infrastructure? There is no clarity on how taxpayer money will be spent, and therefore, the government must make its spending plans public," Rahman added.

According to the PoGB news report, Rehman also raised concerns about safety and security in the region, stating, "Apart from infrastructure, there are significant security lapses in PoGB. Incidents resulting in loss of life occur due to administrative negligence, such as the absence of CCTV surveillance, making the administration responsible if perpetrators escape without leaving evidence. Medical facilities also need improvement, and we demand substantial funding for the Gilgit Baltistan Health Endowment Fund, which can generate profits to enhance medical services in PoGB. Several departments in PoGB have been requesting salary increases, which have not been addressed."

"Load shedding remains a persistent issue despite PoGB's capability to generate at least 184 megawatts. Mismanagement of energy projects leads to severe power cuts during heatwaves. This pattern repeats itself: projects receive substantial funding, are abandoned, and then neglected, rendering them useless," he added.

