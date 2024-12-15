Opposition leader proposes parliamentary-govt consultative body on stabilising affairs in South Korea

Seoul, Dec 15 The leader of South Korea's main Opposition Democratic Party (DP), on Sunday, proposed forming a consultative body between the parliament and the government to stabilise state affairs, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his declaration of martial law.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung made the proposal after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon on Saturday over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3, suspending his duties as President.

"The normalisation of the Republic of Korea is urgent," Lee said in a press conference.

"The Democratic Party will actively cooperate with all political parties for the stabilisation of state affairs and to recover international trust."

The People Power Party (PPP), however, rejected Lee's proposal, noting that it remains the ruling party, Yonhap news agency reported.

"As the ruling party, (we) will take a responsible role through senior and working-level meetings with the government until the end of the Yoon Suk Yeol government," PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters.

Lee also said he would not take steps for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who assumed duties as acting president immediately after Yoon's impeachment. Han has been asked by the police to appear for questioning as part of their investigation into the martial law declaration.

"Too many impeachments could lead to confusion in state affairs. As for now, we have decided not to take impeachment steps (against Han)," he said.

Lee also called for the Constitutional Court to take 'swift' steps for Yoon's dismissal, saying that it is the only way to "minimise the country's chaos." The court has 180 days to decide whether to approve the parliament's decision that will either remove Yoon from office or have him reinstated.

On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office, with citizens cheering over his impeachment.

