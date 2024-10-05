Opposition leaders urge Khyber government to focus on public welfare initiatives

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 5 : The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over its "complete failure to initiate public welfare schemes despite tall claims, Dawn reported.

The PPP Women's Wing President Senator Rubina Khalid, ANP provincial spokesman Arslan Khan, and PML N's provincial information secretary Ikhtiar Wali Khan alleged that the PTI government in KPK was misusing official resources for political purposes.

The PPP Women's Wing members stated that the resources of the province should be used for the people's development instead of for political purposes. Additionally, PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid, Senior Vice President Nilofar Babar, General Secretary Shazia Tahmash, Information Secretary Mehr Sultana, and Vice President Dina Naz lamented PTI's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for "misusing the government machinery and resources of the province for the protest and attacking Islamabad with vehicles, cranes, and ambulances," reported Dawn.

Their statement mentioned that PTI, even after ruling the province for the last 11 years, had done nothing for the welfare of the people.

The leaders asked the KPK Chief Minister to fulfill his commitments related to development schemes. ANP provincial information secretary Arslan Khan stated that the provincial government wasn't doing any public service by marching on Islamabad: "By inciting people to violence, the KPK government is pushing things to a civil war."

Khan also mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was helpless in the prevailing situation as the government had set no priorities for public welfare except to hold protest demonstrations and rallies, Dawn reported.

Furthermore, the leader claimed that the PTI government should focus on the province to initiate some public interest projects, as he asserted that the real problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been totally ignored, creating a sense of deprivation among the people.

He alleged that the government had left the province at the mercy of terrorists and started protests that were against the interests of the people.

These statements further indicated that the PTI has not taken any practical measures for the development of the province and has instead made the people of the province indebted and pushed them into crises. They added that the people in the province had no access to clean drinking water, health, and educational facilities.

