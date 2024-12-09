Opposition vows to build democratic, pluralistic Syria after fall of al-Assad's govt

Damascus, Dec 9 The Syrian National Coalition, a main Syrian opposition, vowed to continue working towards the transfer of authority to a transitional governing body with full executive powers, to usher in a free, democratic, and pluralistic Syria.

In a statement to the international community, the coalition emphasised its commitment to ensuring stability and security in neighboring countries and stressed that Syrians would refrain from interfering in the affairs of regional states, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition said it looked forward to forging strategic partnerships with countries in the region and around the world to rebuild Syria for all its citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or sect. The group reiterated its vision of a nation founded on equality and democratic principles, laying the groundwork for a peaceful and inclusive future.

In recent days, Damascus has become a focal point of fast-moving developments marking a critical turning point in Syria's long-running civil conflict. The Syrian capital, which for years remained under the firm control of President Bashar al-Assad's government, experienced Sunday a sudden and dramatic shift in power following major rebel advances in the country.

Beginning in late November, armed opposition groups scored significant gains in northern provinces such as Aleppo, where the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group spearheaded a major offensive against government forces. With rebels advancing, reports emerged of swift army withdrawals from key southern provinces, including Quneitra, Daraa, and Sweida.

Inside the capital, these developments sparked public anxiety, with many residents unsure of what would follow. They rushed to secure basic necessities, such as bread and rice.

After opposition forces seized control of Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday that al-Assad has left Syria and resigned as the country's president, who, meanwhile, called for a peaceful transfer of power.

Local factions and international observers are closely monitoring the situation in Syria, concerned about the stability of diplomatic missions and the potential for violence in the Syrian capital following incidents such as the storming of the Iranian embassy.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday condemned the attack, while noting that Iran's ambassador to Syria and the embassy's staffers were in full health.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor