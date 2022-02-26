Opposition's no-trust motion against Imran Khan govt likely to be moved in March

The opposition parties in Pakistan have divulged that a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will likely be moved within the first half of March, local media reported.

There would not be much delay in bringing the no-confidence motion as the required numbers were complete and the issue was being given its final touches, The Express Tribune quoted a senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader as saying. However, the leader refrained from giving an exact date.

The PPP leader also informed that the motion would likely be moved in the first or second week of March, adding that the opposition parties have already discussed fresh elections and an interim government in recent meetings if the no-confidence move went as per their plan.

Notably, earlier this month, an anti-government opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had declared that they will move a no-trust motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The opposition parties- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PPP, and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also been reaching out to the government's allies - the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to garner maximum support for the no-trust move, the publication reported.

The opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan. PPP and PML-N have also announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

