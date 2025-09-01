Oppressed nations rally in London, submit memorandum to UK PM on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

London [UK], September 1 : On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, leaders and activists of Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) communities staged a massive protest outside 10 Downing Street, demanding global attention to what they called decades of "state-sponsored abductions, killings, and oppression" by Pakistan.

The demonstration, organised by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), was attended by representatives of multiple organisations, including Voice of Missing Persons Sindh (VMPS), Balochistan National Movement (BNM), Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and the National Equality Party JKGBL (NEP JKGBL). Notable speakers included JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, JSFM Central Committee Member Mansoor Hab, NEP JKGBL Chairman Sajjad Raja, BRP UK leader Mansoor Baloch, PTM UK Coordinator Abdul Malik Ahmadi.

The leaders claimed that in the last 26 years, more than 25,000 Baloch, 6,000 Pashtuns, over 100 Sindhis, and dozens of activists from Pakistani-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security agencies. Many victims, they alleged, were tortured and killed, their bodies dumped in open fields. Families who seek justice face a wall of silence from Pakistani courts, police, and political leaders.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro delivered a speech, uniting the voices of the oppressed nations against what he called Pakistan's "Punjabi military state." "Today's protest proves that we, the oppressed nations, Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Kashmiri, and Gilgit-Baltistani, stand as one against this Punjabi-Pakistani army. We will not live under this unnatural state that has looted our oil, gas, coal, and minerals while filling mass graves with our youth," Abro stated.

He accused Pakistan's military of systemic deception, recounting massacres where civilians were lured to peace talks only to be executed. "In Balochistan, they dug mass graves where hundreds of people, youth, children, and elders were buried together. Since 1947, this Punjab-dominated state has enslaved every nation under its control, looting resources and murdering dissent. Today, we openly demand freedom, freedom for Sindhudesh, freedom for Balochistan, freedom for Pashtunistan, freedom for PoJK, and freedom for PoGB," he said.

Abro's call resonated with protestors holding banners and portraits of missing persons, symbolising decades of anguish.

Mansoor Hab, a senior JSFM leader, followed with a speech that laid bare the personal toll of enforced disappearances. Speaking partly in Sindhi, he highlighted the deep pain of families searching for loved ones for decades.

"In Balochistan alone, more than 25,000 are missing. In Sindh, over 500 are missing. Mothers wait for decades, not knowing if their sons are alive or dead," he said. "We were deceived in the name of Islam in 1947, promised equality, but our land and resources were stolen. Today, we are forced to plead to foreign governments because Pakistan's institutions are complicit in our suffering."

Hab described how corporate farming, military control of businesses, and systemic exploitation have stripped ordinary citizens of livelihoods. "From petrol pumps to agriculture, everything is in the hands of soldiers. Those who demand their rights are abducted or killed," he said.

He urged international organisations and human rights defenders to "hear the cries of oppressed nations" and press Pakistan for accountability. "Our protests will continue until our voices shake the conscience of the world," Hab vowed.

Speaking as Secretary of the Baloch National Movement London Unit, Jasim Baloch spoke about Pakistan's ill treatment of the Baloch people, "Balochistan is currently a victim of the worst state of force. Thousands of Baloch men, women, and students have been forcibly disappeared and sent to concentration camps. Many of their bodies have been found in deserted areas, while their families starve in grief," he said.

He condemned the targeting of Dr. Maharang Baloch and other activists, including Bibo Baloch and Shahji Baloch, for seeking justice, and highlighted the plight of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch, a founding BNM leader who has been missing for two years.

"Villages are plundered, students are kidnapped, and political workers are killed. This is genocide in front of the world's eyes," Jasim declared. "We demand the release of all detained activists, protection for our leaders, and the right for the Baloch people to decide their own future. Our struggle for justice and dignity cannot be silenced by force or bullets."

Sajjad Raja, Chairman of NEP JKGBL, urged unity among oppressed nations, "Our demands are very clear. We want freedom for our land, freedom for our sons and daughters, and freedom for our future generations. Pakistan is a fascist state that knows nothing about basic human rights or values. The problem is not just violations; the problem is Pakistan itself," he said.

Raja emphasised that the demonstrators were peaceful, despite decades of brutality, "We are not stone-pelters. We are peaceful, democratic, freedom-loving people. But nothing less than total independence from Pakistan can save us. Today we declare: we are one, we will fight together for freedom."

Representing the Baloch Republican Party, Mansoor Baloch delivered a direct appeal to the UK government: "Our demands are simple: release all abducted Baloch and Sindhi people from Pakistani custody. Stop extrajudicial killings and military operations in Sindh and Balochistan. Pakistan is committing crimes against humanity; it is a terrorist state run by its intelligence agencies, ISI and MI," he stated.

Mansoor criticised Pakistan's judicial system for failing to protect innocent civilians, "Those missing people are never produced in court, never given a fair trial. Instead, they are tortured and killed. I ask the British Parliament to take action, starting with the release of Dr. Maharang Baloch and all our sisters and brothers are still in illegal detention."

Abdul Malik Ahmadi, PTM UK Coordinator, condemned Pakistan's military regime and called for global solidarity: "Pakistan calls itself a democracy, but its stability is built on mass graves in Balochistan and the tears of Pashtun mothers. Our brother Bilal Orekzai, PTM Coordinator in Peshawar, has been missing for over a month. Our leader Ali Wazir and Haji Abdul Samad Khan are jailed on false charges. This is the true face of Pakistan," Ahmadi said.

He urged the international community to stop supporting Pakistan's military establishment, "Your silence makes you complicit. When you shake hands with Pakistan generals, you are shaking hands with killers. We will not be silenced; Pashtuns, Baloch, Sindhis, and Kashmiris will resist together until justice is served."

The protest ended with a memorandum submitted to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's office, urging the UK government to pressure Pakistan for the release of all missing persons and an immediate end to enforced disappearances. Activists vowed to intensify their campaign globally, calling this demonstration a "turning point" in their joint struggle for independence.

