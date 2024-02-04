Orange alert for blizzards renewed in China

Beijing, Feb 4 China's meteorological authority has renewed an orange alert for snowstorms in some regions of the country, beginning Sunday.

The National Meteorological Center said that from Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy snow will hit parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong, with snowfall expected to reach 2 to 5 cm, Xinhua news agency reported.

It advised authorities to be aware of the impact of extensive snow and freezing weather during the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush, in which hundreds of millions of people return home to reunite with their friends and families.

Pedestrians and drivers have been advised to be extra careful during the snowy weather and local authorities have been instructed to take precautionary measures concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

