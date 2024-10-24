Orban criticises EU pressure, defends Hungary's sovereignty in anniversary speech

Budapest, Oct 24 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has delivered a defiant speech in Budapest, marking the 68th anniversary of the 1956 revolution by emphasising Hungary's determination to defend its national sovereignty against growing pressure from the European Union (EU).

Addressing thousands of supporters on Wednesday, Orban likened the current struggle against EU interference to Hungary's historic fight for freedom, while also criticising Europe's role in the ongoing Ukraine conflict and warning of the potential dangers of further escalation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Brussels's pressure on our country and government grows stronger day by day," the Prime Minister warned, highlighting what he described as increasing efforts by the EU to undermine Hungary's national government.

Addressing the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Orban expressed concern over Europe's role in a "protracted and costly" conflict.

He criticised his political opponents for supporting intervention, portraying their stance as a misguided extension of the struggle for freedom.

Orban painted a grim picture of the geopolitical landscape, suggesting that Europe has not been this close to a world war in the past 70 years.

He criticised European leaders for their handling of the Ukraine conflict, accusing them of dragging the West into a futile and dangerous confrontation.

The Hungarian leader voiced strong opposition to any escalation of the conflict, particularly moves to bring Ukraine into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and expand the frontlines onto Russian soil. Such actions, he warned, could result in foreign troops being stationed in Hungary once again.

Orban concluded by reaffirming Hungary's commitment to its independence and peaceful existence in the Carpathian Basin.

"We do not want to participate in any imperial rivalry, nor do we want to get involved in others' hostilities," he said.

--IANS

