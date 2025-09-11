ORF and OECD formalise partnership to foster collaboration on key global policy issues

New Delhi [India] September 11 : The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and dialogue between the two institutions. This partnership is designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, bringing India's policy perspectives and experiences more directly into OECD discussions.

The five-year partnership will focus on key areas such as economic diplomacy, trade and investment, climate and sustainability, digital transformation, and critical sectors like infrastructure and supply chains. Joint activities will include research, events, and participation in flagship platforms.

OECD is an international organisation that works to build better policies for better lives. Its goal is to shape policies that foster prosperity, equality, opportunity, and well-being for all, through trusted analysis, global standards, and platforms for dialogue and reform.

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is a leading Indian think tank with global outreach through its offices in Washington, D.C. and Dubai. ORF provides non-partisan, research-based analysis to policymakers, businesses, and civil society, and plays a vital role in shaping global conversations on key issues. ORF organises the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs.

