ORF, DP World forge strategic partnership to advance public policy, global engagement

New Delhi [India], February 22 : The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and DP World have inked a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing an annual strategic partnership aimed at fostering public policy discourse and enhancing global engagement.

This collaboration will focus on key areas of global interest, including quality research development, strategic platform convenings, thought leadership cultivation, and innovative idea incubation, ORF informed in a press release.

A pivotal component of this partnership involves collaboration between ORF and DP World to create and compile high-quality research focused on the pressing issues of the 21st century, including but not limited to issues such as climate change, supply chain security and resilience, international trade, digitalisation, decarbonisation, and maritime solutions.

The partnership will extend to the Raisina Dialogue 2024, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, which is co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, where DP World will support the Dialogue as a partner institution.

In addition, DP World has been invited to participate in the Raisina Young Fellows Programme, an annual ten-day policy workshop organised to bring together young leaders from diverse backgrounds, geographies, and sectors.

ORF and DP World will collaborate at ORF's existing global conferences: The Cape Town Conversations, where the G20 and the Global South convene for a conversation on contemporary issues in global governance, and the Kigali Global Dialogue, where issues of economy, development, and growth are debated and discussed.

Federico Banos-Lindner, Group Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs at DP World, said, "We are delighted to be entering this partnership with the Observer Research Foundation. As a business that handles more than 10 per cent of global trade, our company is acutely aware of the geopolitical, climate and other major disruptions impacting the movement of goods and economic growth today. This partnership with ORF presents a unique opportunity to work closely together to further explore the shifting nature of global supply chains. The insights from our partnership with the ORF will enable us to optimise what we do as a business to better serve governments, our partners, our customers, and the communities where we operate."

ORF and DP World will engage in high-level collaboration at global climate conversations, such as the Conference of the Parties (COP), where both parties will co-curate conversations and convenings focused on priority areas such as climate change, sustainable global trade, and innovative solutions.

Additionally, ORF and DP World will partner together at the upcoming G20 Presidencies of Brazil and South Africa to foster dialogue and develop policy recommendations. The two organisations will participate in engagement groups such as the Business 20 (B20) and the Think 20 (T20).

Samir Saran, President of Observer Research Foundation: "We are looking forward to a productive and proactive partnership with DP World. A partnership that will cultivate thought leadership on urgent issues of global concern. The convenings where we partner will be platforms to disseminate research, insights, and findings, as well as opportunities to incubate ideas and innovate solutions. The Afro-Asian century will create and lead new models for development and growth over the coming decades - this partnership seeks to enable this effort."

