Organiser of Imran Khan's party in Pakistan's Punjab province asks party leaders to protest against poll rigging

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Punjab chief organiser, Aliya Hamza, has asked party leaders to hold protest onSaturday to observe the black day against rigging in polls held last year, Dawn reported.

In a post on X, Hamza said she had been nominated in seven new cases and feared that she might be arrested. Hamza said that she had fought the February 8 election from prison and defeated Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz as per Form-45.

After the Punjab government refused to allow PTI to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, Hamza directed the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and ticket-holders to get in touch with leaders of PTI wings and the masses and hold peaceful protests on Saturday (today).

Aliya Hamza asked PTI leaders to use the protest as an opportunity to educate people about the importance of February 8 and the resilience of PTI in the face of adversity by organising a door-to-door campaign. She asked the organisers to ensure protests remain peaceful, disciplined and demonstrative of the PTI's principles of justice and accountability.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that the federal government had stolen the people's mandate in elections held on February 8 last year and it was now being reported in newspapers while referring to the Pattan report on 2024 polls, according to Dawn report.

Bhachar said the powers that were used to steal the election and the PTI opponents, who were losing, were declared victorious. He said the results of the polls held last year had insulted the Constitution. However, he expressed confidence that truth would prevail eventually.

In another post on X, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said the PTI had boycotted the three-day Commonwealth leaders' three-day conference as a protest against police raids, torture, ransacking and other illegal tactics used against the party legislators. He said the human rights violations had forced the PTI to boycott the conference. He said, "The TikToker government should refrain from issuing unconstitutional orders."

In the wake of the black day protests planned by the PTI, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting all political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests and other such activities on February 8.

The notification issued by Punjab government imposing Section 144 said it has been reported that a political party has announced protests across Punjab on February 8 and there is an apprehension that miscreants/mischief-mongers can take advantage of the said protest to conduct subversive/anti-state activities in order to achieve their nefarious designs, Dawn reported.

According to the notification, the Provincial Intelligence Committee, in its Feb 3 meeting, in the backdrop of present wave of incidents of terrorism, had suggested imposing restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC on all kinds of political assemblies, sit-ins, rallies and demonstrations to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings.

Earlier on February 4, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated his call for fresh elections in Pakistan, terming the polls held on February 8 last year "rigged," The Express Tribune reported. He made the remarks after attending a dinner hosted by PTI senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday.

Leaders from various opposition parties, including Awaam Pakistan party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended the dinner. Speaking to reporters after attending the dinner, Rehman renewed his call on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) government to step down and announce fresh elections.

