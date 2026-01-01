Organising Committee of Regional Group VII Endurance Championship announces completion of preparations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): The Organising Committee of the second edition of the Regional Group VII Endurance and Endurance Teams and Individual Championship announced the completion of the arrival of participating riders and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) delegation, ahead of the start of the 120 km race.

The committee explained that the two-star category race will be held next Saturday at the facilities of the Boudheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi.

The event is organised by the village in cooperation with Regional Group VII of the FEI and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, under the supervision of the FEI.

In a statement, the committee confirmed that a press conference will be held tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., followed by a meeting of the heads of participating teams and the veterinary inspection procedures, leading up to the opening ceremony in the evening at Boudheeb Village.

The committee noted that the championship, with a total prize pool of EUR307,000, is being held in its second edition following the notable success of last year's inaugural edition and the advanced performance levels of riders from Regional Group VII.

The organising committee also revealed that comprehensive preparations have been completed at Boudheeb Village in conjunction with the championship, including veterinary quarantine facilities, race tracks, technical teams, judging and supervisory committees, and veterinary teams, to ensure another successful edition. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor