Osaka Gas India expands rapidly, eyes sustainable growth and clean energy future

Osaka [Japan], June 16 : Japanese energy giant Osaka Gas, established in 1987, is making significant strides in India's energy sector. With a legacy of expertise in gas production, supply, and pipeline infrastructure, the company also maintains a strong presence in electricity generation.

Following successful expansions across Asia, the United States, and Australia, Osaka Gas launched its Indian subsidiary, Osaka Gas India, in 2021. Now, four years later, the company is charting an ambitious course for clean and sustainable energy in the country.

In an exclusive interview, Takeshi Shinohara, Managing Director of Osaka Gas India, reflected on the company's journey and expanding role in the Indian energy landscape.

"In just four years, Osaka Gas India's operational area has expanded to cover 10% of India's landroughly equivalent to the size of Japan," said Shinohara.

In India, Osaka Gas is actively engaged in city gas supply and pipeline construction, working in partnership with Chennai-based firm Think Gas. This collaboration has enabled the rapid development of urban gas infrastructure and ensured efficient energy distribution.

The company's long-term vision for India rests on three foundational pillars. The first is its traditional strength in city gas operations. The second is a growing focus on renewable energy. In partnership with Indian clean energy leader CleanMax, Osaka Gas India is generating electricity through solar and wind power, serving industrial clients that demand environmentally sustainable energy.

"Our success so far has been made possible through strong partnerships with trusted Indian companies," Shinohara noted.

The third and most forward-looking pillar is E-Methane, a clean fuel alternative combining city gas with hydrogen derived from renewable sources. This innovative approach results in a circulative energy model that dramatically reduces carbon emissions.

"By combining city gas with hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources, E-Methane offers a sustainable, circulative energy solution that significantly reduces CO2 emissions," said Shinohara.

Shinohara emphasized that India's economic momentum and social transformation are fueling demand for smarter, greener energy options.

"India's rising economic power and dynamic society will drive increasing demand for cleaner and more efficient energy solutions in the coming years," he said.

Unlike passive financial investors, Osaka Gas operates with a "hands-on" philosophy, committed to transferring technical knowledge and building long-term capabilities within India.

"Real Scene, Real Material, Reality," Shinohara stated, describing the company's core principles. "This reflects our deep commitment to operational excellence and grounded experience."

Looking ahead, Osaka Gas sees India as an integral part of its global future.

"By 2030, India will become a major pillar of Osaka Gas's global business," he predicted.

Yet, Shinohara also highlighted the stark developmental contrasts between India's urban centers and rural heartlands, particularly in agricultural regions.

"Osaka Gas India aims for real symbiosis with Indian society by combining our global experience with local understanding," he concluded.

As India undergoes a profound transformation in its energy landscape, Osaka Gas India's integrated approachgrounded in innovation, collaboration, and sustainabilitycould play a pivotal role in shaping the country's clean energy future.

