OTT extravaganza: ‘Kaala Paani’, ‘Sultan of Delhi’, ‘Permanent Roommates’ will keep you glued this week

New Delhi, Oct 12 This October is filled with a variety of titles from sweet romantic tale to spy and action-packed thriller, which will surely leave you spellbound. IANS is here to steer you through the boundless sea of streaming options this week.

From Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowarikar starrer ‘Kaala Paani’, to ‘Sultan of Delhi’ and ‘Permanent Roommates’, immerse yourself in a whirlwind of entertainment.

Here's a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘Kaala Paani’

Beyond the sparkling blue waters and glistening golden sands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an enthralling story of survival is set to unfold.

Helmed by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani and is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra. Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh, ‘Kaala Paani’ will have audiences embark on a journey to Andaman Nicobar Islands.

But everything is not all smooth sailing on this island - chaos ensues as social order crumbles, leaving its inhabitants trapped and isolated from the outside world.

The series also stars Sukant, Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra and Poornima Indrajith. ‘Kaala Paani’ will release on October 18, on Netflix.

‘Sultan Of Delhi’

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the period crime thriller series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by Milan Luthria and Co-Directed and Co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast. 'Sultan of Delhi' will be streaming from October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Permanent Roommates’

The hit streaming show ‘Permanent Roommates’ has set its return with a third season. The show is a romantic drama and features Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles.

The show tells the story of a couple who navigate life as different challenges are thrown at them with humour arising from their actions and choices. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of ‘Permanent Roommates’ will premiere on Prime Video, from October 18.

‘Shantit Kranti 2’

With Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn at the helm, the show stars Abhay Mahajan, Alok Rajwade, Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Priya Banerjee and Priyadarshini Indalkar. Produced by Arunabh Kumar, 'Shantit Kranti' Season 2 is created by TVF in association with BhaDiPa. It will stream on Sony LIV from October 13.

‘High Class’

‘High Class’ is an enthralling Korean drama that exposes the hidden, sinister realities lurking beneath the facade of perfection within the ultra-privileged. The series revolves around Song Yeo-ul (portrayed by Cho Yeo-jeong), who finds herself wrongly accused of her husband's murder.

Nam Ji-seon (played by Kim Ji-soo) is a standout figure amidst the mothers at an international school attended by the offspring of the wealthy elite, while Danny (depicted by Ha Jun), a former ice hockey player, is among the faculty. Yeo-ul's sole confidante is Hwang Na-yoon (brought to life by Park Se-jin), another single mother. In the shadows, former actress Cha Do-yeong (Gong Hyun-joo) desperately seeks the limelight by following Ji-seon. '

High Class' promises suspense and intrigue and will be available in Hindi on MX Player starting from October 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor