"Our campaign is fight for future": US Vice President Kamala Harris in first rally with running mate Tim Walz

Washington, DC [US], August 7 : US Vice President Kamala Harris has described her campaign as "not just a fight against former US President Donald Trump" but a "fight for our future," CNN reported. She said that she is fighting for affordable housing, child care, and healthcare.

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, made the remarks at her first rally with running mate Tim Walz.

"This campaign, our campaign, it's not just a fight against Donald Trump. Our campaign, this campaign, is a fight for the future," Harris said in a rally in Philadelphia.

She stated, "We fight for a future where we bring down prices that are still too high and lower the cost of living for American families so that they have the chance not just to get by but to get ahead." Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stood behind her and cheered for her.

Kamala Harris said she set out to "find a partner who can help build this brighter future" and turned to introduce Walz to the audience. She stated that he is the partner her campaign has been seeking.

She called Democrats "underdogs in the race" and noted that the party has the momentum. Harris said, "Listen, we also need to level set."

Harris stated, "We are the underdogs in this race, but we have the momentum, and I know exactly what we are up against."

She said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was one of the finalists to be her running mate, will help Democrats secure victory in a key state in November, CNN reported.

She called Shapiro "a dear friend and an extraordinary leader." Josh Shapiro made the remarks just before Harris and Tim Walz addressed the crowd at the rally. Walz said the Democratic Party will win Pennsylvania with Shapiro's help.

At the rally, Kamala Harris said, "I stand before you today to proudly announce I am now, officially, the Democratic nominee for president of the United States." She said, "And so, now we got some work to do. We need to move to the general election and win that."

Harris' remarks came as the Democratic Party announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are officially the Democratic nominees for president and vice president. The Democratic National Committee announced that Harris won the presidential nomination.

She is the first woman of color and the first Asian American to lead a major party ticket. Harris won 99 per cent of the vote, according to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Harris recalled her background growing up in California, contrasting that with the upbringing of her new running mate, Tim Walz, who was raised in Nebraska, CNN reported.

Kamala Harris said, "We both believe in lifting people up, not knocking them down." She said, "We both know the vast majority of people in our country have so much more in common than what separates them."

Harris said, "We are running a campaign on behalf of all Americans and when elected, we will govern on behalf of all Americans."

Tim Walz thanked Kamala Harris for "the trust you put in me" and "bringing back the joy." At a joint rally, he said, "I'm thrilled to be on this journey with you and Doug," referring to Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, CNN reported.

Kamala Harris also changed her profile cover photo on the X platform, with 'Harris Walz' on a blue background.The "chemistry" between Kamala Harris and her newly selected running mate, Tim Walz, was "really important and it really clicked for both of them," CNN reported citing a source.

This came after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his debate with Donald Trump in June.

On the other hand, Trump is eyeing a comeback to the White House and has named JD Vance as his running mate in the race.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor