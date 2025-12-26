"Our consulate is providing all possible assistance to the family": MEA on Indian student's death in Canada

New Delhi [India], December 26 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of an Indian student in Canada, saying it is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Responding to a media query, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are in constant touch with his family, and this is an extremely unfortunate incident. We extend our deepest condolences and are coordinating with local authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding the death. Our consulate is providing all possible assistance to the family."

The MEA's statement comes amid growing concern following a shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, in which an Indian student was killed. The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed anguish over the incident and said it is providing necessary assistance to the deceased student's family.

In a statement posted on X, the Consulate said, "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities."

Earlier on Tuesday, Toronto Police said Shivank Avasthi was shot dead in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound, following which he was pronounced dead at the spot, according to a report by The Toronto Sun.

Police officials said the suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and the campus was placed under lockdown during the investigation. According to The Toronto Sun, the incident marked Toronto's 41st homicide of the year.

The killing of the Indian student comes amid a series of violent incidents involving Indian nationals in Toronto. Earlier, Toronto Police said a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city and that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who was known to the victim.

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said they are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the case. According to CBC News, investigators said the incident appears to involve "intimate partner violence".

Following the incident, India's Consulate in Toronto expressed deep shock and sorrow over Khurana's murder. In a post shared on X, the Consulate said it was "deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto," and extended its "deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief."

The Consulate added that it has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days and that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in coordination with local authorities as the investigation continues.

