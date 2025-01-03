"Our Country is a disaster," US President-Elect attacks Biden's border policy

Washington DC [US], January 3 : US President-Elect Donald Trump on Friday criticised US President Joe Biden's administration for alleged failure to seal borders.

Trump said that the administration was busy attacking him, rather than doing their job, and called for the Central Intelligence Agency to get 'involved'.

In a post on X, Trump said, "Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership. The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself."

Trump alleged that the US is 'breaking down' and the security is eroding from the nation.

"Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country. The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Trump criticised Biden's 'Open Border's Policy' and said that whatever his administration has done will never be forgotten.

"With the Biden "Open Border's Policy" I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe. That time has come, only worse than ever imagined. Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER. What he and his group of Election Interfering "thugs" have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten! MAGA," he said.

Earlier on December 31, Trump expressed his support to entrepreneur and aide Elon Musk, over his recent statements on the contributions of immigrants to the US.

Anyone – of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2024

Musk had emphasised the value of hard-working individuals from all races, creeds, and nationalities who have contributed to the nation, urging Americans to preserve the country's identity as a land of freedom and opportunity.

