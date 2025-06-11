"Our deal with China is done": US President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], June 11 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the US reached a "deal" with China following intense trade negotiations in London and now stands subjected to approval by him and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He made the announcement on social media platform Truth Social. In his post he noted that China would supply any necessary rare earth minerals and US would allow Chinese students to pursue their education at American colleges and universities.

Trump also noted in his remarks, "Relationship is excellent!"

He wrote on Truth Social, "Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me. Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China. Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!). We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to a report by Al Jazeera, US and China had agreed on a "framework" on trade after two days of talks in London aimed at deescalating tensions between the sides.

While the specifics of the framework announced on Tuesday were unclear, the notable breakthrough comes a month after Washington and Beijing announced a 90-day pause on most of their tariffs following talks in Geneva, Al Jazeera reported.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the sides would move forward with the framework pending its approval by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who held a 90-minute phone call on trade last week, according to Al Jazeera.

It also noted that the Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang called the talks "professional, rational, in-depth and candid".

"The two sides will bring back and report to our respective leaders the talks in the meeting as well as the framework that was reached in principle," Li told reporters.

"We hope that the progress we made in this London meeting is conducive to increasing trust between China and the United States."

The positive development follows after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously said in a post on X, "The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields."

The recent statement by US President Donald Trump, "We will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities", is an progression in the recent developments of the US-China ties.

