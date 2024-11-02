"Our embassy is in constant touch with them": MEA on Indians in Israel

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that Indian Embassy in Israel is in constant touch with Indian nationals, adding that necessary travel advisories and other advisories has been issued for them to ensure their safety.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "20,000-30,000 people of the Indian origin live in Israel. Our embassy there is in constant touch with them. We have issued necessary travel advisories and other advisories to ensure their safety."

Jaiswal added that India's views on the situation remain the same as their statement that was issued on October 26.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its concern on the recent developments in West Asia after precision strike of Israel on Iran's military sites.

In a statement, the MEA reiterated its call to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

"The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community," the statement added.

On the morning of October 26, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Israel's strike came weeks after Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Tel Aviv earlier this month. The Iranian strikes followed a nearly yearlong conflict between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the deaths of senior leadership, and fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides traded cross-border strikes, including Hezbollah in support of its fellow proxy Hamas and Israel to clear the way for displaced settlers to return to the border area.

On Saturday, eleven people were injured in the central Arab town of Tira in an overnight rocket attack by Hezbollah, as Israel struck the Iran-backed terror group in Lebanon, killing dozens of people, including two senior Hezbollah members, Times of Israel reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor