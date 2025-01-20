Our friendship is based on common interests in common values: Ambassador of Argentina to India

New Delhi [India], January 20 : Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, highlighted the growing bilateral ties between the two nations, emphasising the strong foundation of friendship between them based on shared interests and values.

Speaking toon Sunday, the Argentine envoy noted that despite geographical distance and cultural differences, Argentina and India have developed a robust relationship, particularly in the economic sector.

"We celebrated the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relations in 2024. Our friendship is based on a common interest in common values; and a friendship of many, many years and on a mutually beneficial situation for the two countries. Argentina and India have complementary economic situations, and although we are very far away and we belong to different cultures, we are able to develop a very strong relationship, as we are doing," Caucino said.

The Ambassador also mentioned the visit of the President of YPF, Argentina's largest oil and gas company, noting that during this visit, they plan to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Indian companies to establish Argentina as a key energy supplier to India.

"We are going to receive the President of YPF, which is the largest company of oil and gas in Argentina. It is the second time he's visiting Delhi. He has been here in September last year and now we are going to sign MoUs with Indian companies in order to make Argentina a provider of energy supply to India," he said.

"India is one of the largest economies in the world. It is now in fifth. It will soon become number three. It has a demand for energy and in that case, Argentina can provide energy. We have a very important economic relationship," the Caucino added.

He further stated that the trade between the two countries is valued at around USD five billion, stating that the South American nation was a "very secure provider" in terms of food and energy security.

Caucino also touched upon the relationship between Argentina and the US, noting that US President-elect Trump had expressed admiration for the work of Argentine President Mille, who will be among the prominent guest list for the inauguration ceremony of Trump as the 47th President of the US.

"We are very happy with that. President Trump has expressed admiration for the work of President Mille. This situation would allow Argentina and the US to strengthen their relationship, and I think that would be very, very good for the two countries and for the region," Caucino concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor