"Our human-centric worldview...voice of the Global South": PM Modi after unveiling BJP's manifesto

New Delhi [India], April 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's "Sankalp Patra" and commended India for giving a voice to developing nations and how it amplified the voice of the Global South.

Further, PM Modi mentioned some of his visions for India in the manifesto, which included, Bharat's position as a Voice of the Global South by using the Prime Minister's visionary 5S approach of Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi.

Addressing the gathering of leaders at party headquarters in the national capital after the unveiling of the manifesto, PM Modi highlighted that "We have demonstrated Bharat's independence of thought and action for the benefit of humanity. Our human-centric worldview has helped to be a consensus builder, first responder and a voice of the Global South."

"Today, the world believes that Bharat is the Mother of Democracy. Our diaspora around the world feels empowered and connected," he added.

PM in his manifesto talked about our civilizational values, thoughts, and wisdom and said, "Our civilizational values, thoughts, wisdom and traditional knowledge have found a place of pride on the world stage."

Additionally, PM underscored government's commitment to bolstering the nation's stance and pursuing policies geared towards advancing its national interests

"We will strengthen our position and conduct our policies to further our national interests with the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu," PM said in his manifesto address on Sunday.

The manifesto mentions 'Bharat's Foreign Policy' which includes further consolidating Bharat's position as a Voice of the Global South by using the Prime Minister's visionary 5S approach of Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi.

Secondly, the manifesto mentions that "We will further promote Bharat's reputation as a trusted global partner and a first responder, continuing our humanitarian assistance and disaster relief programmes."

Further, BJP stated in their manifesto that they are seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat's position in global decision-making.

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The total number of members of the UNSC is 15, out of which 10 are not permanent and 5 are permanent. The 5 permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States.

The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly).

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised that the government will further expand the network of missions and diplomats to pursue the global interests that have been secured by India's unprecedented rise. The party has announced that it will fortify the connection with Indian diaspora and provide "unwavering support" during times of need.

In its manifesto, the BJP stated, "We will further expand the network of our missions and diplomats to pursue the global interests that have been secured by Bharat's unprecedented rise in the global order."

Adding to this, the BJP has mentioned their continuity of effort to combat terrorism in the future. "We will continue our efforts to create a consensus among all members of the United Nations on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism and other such efforts to combat terrorism. We will build upon the success of the 'No Money for Terror' conference to develop better coordination on countering terrorism financing."

