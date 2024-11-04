"Our leaders failing to safeguard Hindus", says Canada MP on attack outside Hindu Temple

Ottawa [Canada], November 4 : Canadian MP Kevin Vuong on Monday condemned the "violent disruption" outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton and stressed that the leaders of the country are failing to safeguard the Hindu community.

Stating that Canada has become a "safe harbour for radicals", he affirmed that everyone deserves to "worship in peace."

"Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace," Vuong posted on X.

The incident occured on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised by the Indian High Commission in Canada, in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

Moreover, the Indian High Commission condemned the "violent disruption" outside a consular camp in Brampton and raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

The Indian High Commission said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement by the High Commission.

The statement also highlighted other incidents of disruption during a consular camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

It further said it is "deeply disappointing" that such disruptions are "being allowed" for routine counsular work.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

The High Commission also confirmed that despite the disruption, more than 1000 life certifications were issued to Indian and Canadian applicants.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

