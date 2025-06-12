"Our prayers are with passengers and their families": EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over Air India flight crash in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], June 12 : External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended condolences over the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families."

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport early today.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airports spokesperson said, " Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and took stock of the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London, according to sources.

The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

As per sources, the PM has asked both ministers to rush to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister and promised all Central assistance.All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway as per a statement by the office of HMCA.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in the incident. An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation."On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.

