"Our priority will always be Global South": PM Modi during joint session of Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to the Global South during his address to the Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, stating that India sees its development as a responsibility towards others.

Addressing lawmakers at the iconic Red House in Port of Spain, PM Modi said, "India is the fastest growing major economy in the world... We see our development also as our responsibility towards others, and our priority will always be the Global South."

Expanding on India's development vision, he noted that as India builds Artificial Intelligence tools to drive growth in the Global South, Trinidad and Tobago would be a "priority nation" for partnership.

Highlighting the areas of bilateral support, he said, "We will share our expertise in agriculture, horticulture and food processing. Machinery from India will support your agro industry, and since development is about dignity, we will organize an artificial limb fitment camp and differently abled citizens here. For us, there are no limits to our cooperation with you."

Reinforcing India's commitment to deepening regional engagement, he added, "Building on the momentum of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, we are eager to collaborate on initiatives that enhance trade and investment, build infrastructure and mobility, implement community development projects and, above all, support capacity building, training and skill development on a large scale."

In a broader global context, PM Modi pointed out the challenges facing international institutions and the growing aspirations of the Global South. "The old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress. At the same time, the Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order," he said.

Reflecting on unmet expectations, he remarked, "When the United Nations turned 75, there was great hope across the developing world that long-pending reform would be realised... that their voice would be heard. But that hope has turned into disappointment."

Outlining India's roadmap for future ties, PM Modi said, "Our trade will continue to grow. We will encourage businesses to invest more in this country. Our development partnership will expand."

Recognising the importance of gender representation in governance, the Prime Minister lauded the composition of the Parliament. "I'm delighted to see so many women members in this House. Respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture. One of our important holy texts, the Skanda Purana, says that one daughter brings as much happiness as ten sons. We are strengthening the hands of women to build our modern India. From space to sports, startups to science, education to enterprise, aviation to armed forces they are leading India to a new future in various domains."

He also spoke about the cultural ties between the two countries, tracing it back nearly two centuries. "...180 years ago, the first Indians arrived on this land after a long and hard journey, oceans away. The Indian beats blended beautifully with the Caribbean rhythm... From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce they contribute to every field."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), the nation's highest civilian honour, becoming the first foreign leader to receive it. He described the award as a reflection of the "eternal and deep friendship" between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

President Christine Kangaloo presented the award at the President's House in Port of Spain. The Prime Minister noted the cultural ties reflected in President Kangaloo's own Indian ancestry. This recognition marks the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by any country.

Ahead of the joint parliamentary address, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Kangaloo in the capital.

PM Modi arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time), where he was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport.

Sharing a video of the warm reception on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain." The footage showcased traditional music, dance, and enthusiastic greetings from the Indian diaspora.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and the first bilateral Prime Ministerial-level visit since 1999. The visit is part of a broader five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, aimed at deepening ties in sectors including digital finance, renewable energy, health, and IT.

Following his engagements in Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. He will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil from July 5 to July 8 before concluding the tour with a state visit to Namibia.

