"Our resolution is to end terrorism": All-party delegation member Salman Khurshid

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 : Drawing a comparison between the two countries' foundational choices at the time of independence in 1947, Congress leader Salman Khurshid emphasised that India opted for a path of unity and inclusivity, unlike Pakistan, which was formed on religious lines.

During the interaction of the Indian Community in Japan with the All-Party Delegation, Khurshid said that India's resolution is to end terrorism.

"Our resolution is against terrorism and to end terrorism...The Pakistani Army Chief at that time has now promoted himself as the Field Marshal... In 1947, we had two paths. In the first path, we decided that we would all live together, and we would make a country where everyone would stay together and call it Bharatvarsh," he said.

"Someone else made a country only in the name of religion. In a few years, it was proven that countries are not made in the name of religion. India had a huge contribution to the formation of Bangladesh...There are two different ideologies, one collective and inclusive and the other in which they cannot live with each other," Khurshid said.

The Congress leader further said that India has adopted the path of peace as Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda recommended.

"They are unable to live together and those who live together celebrate Diwali, Holi Eid and Bakri Eid and Christmas together, they are so jealous of them after that, they are so discouraged for them. The path we have chosen in these two paths is the path of the world and the path of world peace. This is the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Vivekananda. This is the path that every good successful country has accepted," Salman Khurshid said.

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is visiting Japan from May 22 to 24. Afterwards, the delegation will visit Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

