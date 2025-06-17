"Our skies were filled with drones": Indian students in Tehran recall tumultuous moments amid Israel-Iran conflict

Tehran [Iran], June 17 : As tensions continue to rise in West Asia, Indian students in Tehran recalled the initial hours of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Noting that around 140 Indian students were present at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences on the first day of military action by Israel, the students talked of the support provided by the senior officials of the varsity but also appealed for their evacuation in the wake of uncertainty over the situation amid rising tensions.

Studentsspoke to are pursuing MBBS at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the Islamic Azad University and talked about their experience since the military action began.

"The condition was getting worse here every minute," one of the students recalled.

"On Friday dawn, at around 3:20 am, we heard a blast. It was a huge sound. When we looked out of our windows, there was black smoke and when we went downstairs, we heard more blasts," another student said.

"After 2-3 hours, we heard boom of fighter jets. We have been really scared... Our skies were filled with drones...Since the (Friday) evening to the next day's morning, we heard sounds continuously. There was a complete blackout and were sitting under the dormitory," the student added.

The students said that they received support from the university authorities.

"Our University (Tehran University of Medical Sciences) has been very helpful. As soon as the blasts happened, our Vice-Dean came to check upon us and calmed us. By the evening our Dean also arrived and assured us that nothing will happen. That was a very dangerous night which we faced. We don't have the heart the spend one more night here," a student said.

The students, who come from different parts of India, have been pursuing their education for varied periods of time.

The students said they have been in touch with the Indian Embassy and have been assured all support.

The students said they want to be evacuated at the earliest. "We trust in India's power and really want to be evacuated," a student said. They recalled the government's efforts to bring back Indian students during Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Sunday, the Embassy of India in Iran issued several helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link for communication with Indian nationals currently in Iran.

The Embassy shared details in a series of posts on X, saying that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian nationals in Iran.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran," it said on X.

Asking the nationals not to give into panic, the Embassy asked people to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Embassy in Tehran.

Tensions have been rising between Israel and Iran in West Asia.

On June 13, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion".

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the "Iranian threat to Israel's very survival" adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

In response, Iranian News Agency IRNA said the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation 'Operation True Promise 3' targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. The strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli "aggression".

