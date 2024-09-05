"Our talks focused on full range of bilateral ties": PM Modi on meeting Singapore Prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Singapore, September 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday and held talks that focused on key sectors including skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation, and connectivity.

The talks between the two leaders focused on the full range of bilateral ties between India and Singapore.

Sharing a post of the meeting with Shanmugaratnam, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very good meeting with Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore. Our talks focused on the full range of bilateral ties between our nations."

"We discussed the key focus sectors like skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation and connectivity," the Prime Minister said.

Both PM Modi, and Tharman discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest during the talks.

"The Prime Minister also appreciated President Tharman's passionate support for the India - Singapore partnership. The two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. They noted the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which is based on trust, mutual respect, and complementarity," the Prime Minister's Office said in an official press release.

Shanmugaratnam, is an Indian-origin economist and civil servant, who became Singapore's President last year. He served mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has also served as Minister for Education and Finance and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019.

The two leaders also shared thoughts on how India and Singapore can expand their cooperation to new areas such as advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

"Prime Minister conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Tharman to India next year," the press release read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attended the lunch hosted by Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other.

"It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties. His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc," the Prime Minister stated after meeting Lee Hsien.

PM Modi, also visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd. Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong accompanied PM Modi during his visit to the semiconductor facility.

PM Modi invited Singapore's semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition set to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.

"It was wonderful to interact with interns from Odisha's World Skill Center who are visiting Singapore and interns from Singapore who have been to India as a part of the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme. I also met a team of Indian engineers working at AEM Holdings. Such cooperation is indeed special and celebrates human talent as well as innovation," PM Modi stated after visiting the facility.

Meanwhile, India and Singapore also elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore earlier today. The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting. At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations.

Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development, and healthcare.

Prime Minister Modi invited PM Lawrence Wong to visit India, which he accepted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor