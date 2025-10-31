"Our ties evolved from complicated historic association to...forward-looking partnership": Jaishankar on National Day of UK

New Delhi [India], October 31 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday celebrated the National Day of the United Kingdom, highlighting the evolving ties between the two nations. He noted that the relationship has evolved from a complex historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership.

In the event at UK Embassy, he mentioned the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK three months ago. He also highlighted the largest-ever trade delegation from the UK, led by Prime Minister Kier Starmer, which visited Mumbai.

"It is my great pleasure to join the celebration of National Day of the United Kingdom... Over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historic association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This year has been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. We welcomed PM Kier Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest every trade delegation from the UK. PM Modi himself visited the UK 3 months ago, when the historic comprehensive economic and trade agreement was signed. During that visit, he also adopted Vision 2035, to guide our ties across 5 pillars - growth, technology and innovation; defence and security; climate change and clean energy; education," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar welcomed the approval of nine leading UK universities to establish campuses in India, marking a significant development in education cooperation.

"We also adopted a defence industrial roadmap for the first time... The High Commissioner mentioned that this is a development of significance that 9 leading UK Universities have received approval to establish campuses in India...," he said.

Jaishankar praised the 1.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK, referring to them as a "living bridge" between the two nations. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution to strengthening India-UK relations.

"Today is also an occasion to recognise the invaluable contribution of the 1.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom. They are a living bridge and have helped to create a special bond between us...," said Jaishankar

The EAM also emphasised the importance of climate change and clean energy, noting that the UK's commitment to sustainability resonates with India's vision and Mission LiFE.

"Let me also recall His Majesty's long-standing commitment to sustainability and environment, values that resonate very deeply with Prime Minister's vision and Mission LiFE... Tonight, the presence of so many well wishers is a testimony to the warmth and mutual respect...," he added.

Jaishankar concluded with wishes and felicitations on the occasion.

"Tonight, the presence of so many well-wishers and friends of the relationship here is a testament to the warmth and mutual respect that define it. Let me conclude by extending my best wishes to His Majesty on this special occasion for his good health and happiness. May the friendship between India and the United Kingdom continue to flourish in the years ahead!" he said.

